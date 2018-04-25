Director of visitors bureau is gone after a month on the job — what happened?

It took nearly a year for the Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau to find a new executive director. Now after about a month on the job, Jeffrey Vasser is stepping down.
He received an offer from the New Jersey governor's office that he couldn't pass up. He'll be the next executive director of the state division of travel and tourism — his dream job.
"This was an extremely difficult decision to make," Vasser said in an email. "This is a wonderful community, everyone has been extremely gracious and welcoming, and there is so much opportunity to 'move the needle' regarding tourism and increasing visitation. It’s an exciting time to be in Centre County."
Vasser came to Centre County on March 19, succeeding Betsey Howell, who retired last year after more than three decades at the helm of the CPCVB. He'll be leaving the bureau at the end of the week.
Edward Tubbs, CPCVB vice president, said the board of directors took its time to find the best person for the job and there isn't a rush to fill the position. He said the bureau has a solid staff, and Lori Miller, who acted as the interim executive director during the previous search, will run things in the meantime.
"I can’t thank my board, CVB staff, and the community enough for the opportunity they gave me and for their support," Vasser said. "They are headed in the right direction."
