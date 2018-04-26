Construction to begin on more than 41 miles of roadway in Centre, Clinton counties

Work on more than 41 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties will get underway Tuesday.
Construction crews will be improving the ride quality and extending the life of the road surfaces, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press release. The $8.1 million project, which will finish up in October, includes milling, base repair, resurfacing, curbing, sidewalks and guide rail updates.
Flaggers will be on the roadways controlling the "daylight alternating" traffic pattern, according to the release. Drivers should expect "short" travel delays. All work is weather and schedule dependent, and Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the contractor.
The roadwork will begin on state Route 550 in Centre County and on U.S. Route 220 in Clinton County, the release said.
Centre County
- State Route 26 from East Calder Way to Elmwood Street
- State Route 26 from the Bellefonte interchange to Shay Lane
- State Route 45 from the Huntingdon County line to Pine Grove Mills
- U.S. Route 322 from Centre Street in Philipsburg to the Philipsburg State Police Barracks
- U.S. Route 322 from Boalsburg to Big Spring Creek
- State Route 550 from Carson’s Corner to Route 3003
- State Route 550 from the Interstate 99 interchange to Zion
- State Route 1001 (Howard Divide Road) from Howard to Marsh Creek
- State Route 3029 (Ninth Street) in Philipsburg from the Ninth Street bridge to Route 53
- State Route 3042 (Skytop Mountain Road) from Laurel Run to Port Matilda
Clinton County
- State Route 44 from the U.S. Route 220 interchange to the Lycoming County line
- U.S. Route 220 from Auction Road to the Salona interchange
- State Route 1001 (Farrandsville Road) from Lock Haven to State Game Lands Road
- State Route 1016 (Avis Road) from Avis to Pine Creek
- State Route 1022 (Pine Creek Road) from state Route 1016 to the U.S. Route 220 interchange.
Comments