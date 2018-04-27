68-year-old man dies after crash

A 68-year-old man died after a Thursday crash in the hospital.
William T. Klayko, of Altoona, was driving a Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Grandview and Lower Riggie Gap roads in Antis Township in Blair County. Klayko made a left hand turn onto Grandview Road from Lower Riggie Gap Road, but failed to observe another vehicle.
Mark L. Henninger 40, of Altoona, was driving a GMC Acadia on Grandview Road. The GMC Acadia hit Klayko's front passenger side in the intersection and then the vehicles hit head-on. The vehicles sustained heavy damage and were disabled.
Klayko died at UPMC Altoona after the crash, and Henninger is at the hospital receiving treatment for unspecified serious injuries. Each man wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash, which is still under investigation by state police at Hollidaysburg, occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Authority of Medical Emergency Services responded to the crash.
