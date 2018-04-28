A little girl kept her promise to the dogs. Now she might become a national beauty queen

Stella Silvis sported a sash, crown and the loudest voice at the finish line.

Standing on a bench at the finish line, she cheered dogs and their owners who were completing the 10th annual Dog Jog at Grange Fair.

The 4-year-old's climb to potential fame started with a vow to raise donations for homeless animals at Pets Come First. Her campaign to donate food and supplies began in early 2018 and ended in March, an act of generosity that helped propel her to the national stage as Pennsylvania's Future Little Miss United States Agriculture.

"She has a big heart," her mom Maggie Silvis said. "She's a kind soul. When she sees someone or something that we could do something for, she wants to help."

Silvis could become the country's Future Little Miss United States in June at a competition in Alabama, but that's not her only motivation.

"I wanted to help all of the pets," she said. "I'm an animal-holic."

She not the only one.

"A lot of kids now have birthdays and ask for people to donate instead of getting gifts, so this happens quite often," Pets Come First co-founder Deb Warner said. "... They're our future generation, and we're all getting old. We need the younger generation. We need them to care, and we need to educate them."

About 200 people attend the yearly race, which typically raises up to $15,000 for the shelter in Centre Hall, according to Warner. The shelter runs almost entirely on donations, a five-person staff and volunteers.

Aside from food and supply donations, the shelter would welcome more helping hands.

Programs like Luv'N a Pittie have a handful of regular volunteers to socialize adoptable dogs, but organizers like Morgan and Tracy Noll want more people to join to give dogs more than 20 minutes outside at a time.

"Some dogs had no socialization before they got here, so they need a chance to learn to trust people," Tracy Noll said. "And they get some energy out and some training in. It's a balance of both."

Those interested in volunteering with or donating to Pets Come First should go to 2451 General Potter Highway or call 364-1725 to learn more the shelter's needs.