Former Penn State football standout might need heart transplant

Former NFL player Matt Millen says he is being treated for a rare disease that has robbed his heart of most of its normal function. The 60-year-old Millen told the Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania that he has been diagnosed with amyloidosis, a life-threatening illness that may force Millen to seek a heart transplant. Millen has been receiving chemotherapy once a week to treat a condition that his left his heart functioning at just 30 percent. Millen played 12 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL for the Raiders, 49ers and Redskins _ and won four Super Bowl rings. Ben Margot AP, file