Why shouldn't you burn anything today? Crews had to battle a massive wildfire in Centre County

Hundreds of acres of forest burned to the ground Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
The wildfire began at about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Yoast Ridge Road in Burnside Township, the northern tip of Centre County. Fire companies from Centre Clinton and Clearfield counties and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources responded to the fire, according to county dispatch calls.
The wildfire began as a prescribed burn by the DCNR, according to Centre County Fire Wire, but it got out of control.
"Due to extreme fire weather conditions today, it eventually grew out of the control of forestry agencies," CCFW said in a Facebook post. "...We would like to remind everyone that this is prime fire weather and tomorrow, Wednesday, the fire risk will be even higher than it was today. We ask that you refrain from burning if possible, however if you must, please keep a water source close by."
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for State College, Centre County and surrounding counties due to the region being prone to wildfires on a hot, dry and windy day.
"The potential exists for rapid development and spread of wildfires or for prescribed burns to get out of control," the National Weather Service red flag warning said. "Outdoor burning is not recommended. Outdoor burning should be avoided. Contact your local fire official to obtain information about burning regulations in your area. Do not dispose of cigarette butts on the ground or outside of your car."
Comments