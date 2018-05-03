Wildfire destroys mobile home, 2 sheds

A wildfire destroyed a mobile home and two sheds Wednesday afternoon.
The fire began in a half acre of wooded area near several structures and spread at 38 Spur Lane in Boggs Township. Fire companies from Centre and Clearfield counties responded to the scene, but did not have a chance to put it out before the buildings were fully involved.
"A 10-foot by 65-foot mobile home and two sheds were lost in the fire with a third shed having minor damage," Hope Fire Company said in an update. "The mobile home was not being used as a place of residence. It was just being used for storage."
Columbia Fire Company said in a release on Facebook that "a large header could be seen from pulling out of our firehouse in Osceola" shortly after the fire began.
"The engine crew set up on U.S. Route 322 at the dirt driveway and sent their structural crew to assist with extinguishing the buildings," the post said. "The tanker arrived shortly after and dropped the drop tank off and began the tanker shuttle. (BJW Fire Company) laid the driveway line to supply (Hope Fire Company). After fire attack to the buildings, the engine crew from Columbia switched and assisted with the wild fire attack. Units were on scene for 4 hours."
This story will be updated.
