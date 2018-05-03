Police identify Centre County man killed in motorcycle crash

State police have identified a Centre County man who died Wednesday in a motorcycle and tractor-trailer crash.
Adam Riglin, 39, of Howard was driving a motorcycle in the right westbound lane of Interstate 80 near the 157 milemarker. He traveled to the left lane to pass a tractor-trailer, but lost control, which caused the motorcycle to turn into the right lane and to go underneath the tractor-trailer.
Riglin was thrown from the motorcycle and died in the crash, which occurred at about 5:55 p.m. in Boggs Township where Milesburg Fire Company and Bellefonte EMS shut down the road. A medical helicopter also responded to the scene until it was waived off and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers was called to the scene.
All lanes of I-80 westbound were closed from the Bellefonte to Milesburg exits until about 7:30 p.m. when crews finished cleaning debris. Police did not release the name of the tractor-trailer driver.
Sayers will complete an autopsy Thursday afternoon.
