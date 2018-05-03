Missing teen's mother makes plea for son's safe return

The mother of a missing Port Matilda teen spoke out about her son's disappearance.
Isaiah David Focht, 16, has been missing since 9 a.m. Wednesday when state police at Philipsburg said he was last seen getting off a bus on Fraser Street in State College.
The teen's mother, Shannon Focht, said Thursday it's likely that he was upset over a personal matter. He has not attempted to make contact with his family and his cellphone is turned off.
"I've never gone through this, and you don't know what you're going to do if you ever have to go through this," she said. "I want him home. I want him home safe. We love him, and we'll work it out."
Isaiah Focht is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 250 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was carrying a skateboard when he was last seen. He is also a State College Area School District student.
"To assist the search, we've asked via social media and a note to district parents and employees for anyone with information about Isaiah's whereabouts to contact state police," SCASD spokesman Chris Rosenblum said. "We hope that he is located soon, safe and sound."
Anyone with information should call state police at 342-3370.
