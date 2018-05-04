PennDOT closed a section of Interstate 80 eastbound after a truck fire in the afternoon hours of May 4, 2018, in Marion Township. The fire was extinguished by fire crews as traffic was rerouted. Jeremy Hartley
PennDOT closed a section of Interstate 80 eastbound after a truck fire in the afternoon hours of May 4, 2018, in Marion Township. The fire was extinguished by fire crews as traffic was rerouted. Jeremy Hartley

Vehicle crash, fire shuts down I-80

By Shawn Annarelli

May 04, 2018 11:04 AM

A vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Milesburg has caused all of its lanes to be closed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved, though one tractor-trailer became fully involved in fire after the crash, which occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Friday near the 160 mile marker. Traffic is not being allowed onto Interstate 80 and is being redirected.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated.

