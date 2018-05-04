Vehicle crash, fire shuts down I-80

A vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Milesburg has caused all of its lanes to be closed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved, though one tractor-trailer became fully involved in fire after the crash, which occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Friday near the 160 mile marker. Traffic is not being allowed onto Interstate 80 and is being redirected.
The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
This story will be updated.
