19-year-old seriously injured in crash, flown to Danville, police say

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Clinton County.
State police say Colton Kelly, of Beech Creek, was transported from the scene of the crash by Goodwill Hose EMS and subsequently flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. The specifics of Kelly's injury or his current health status could not be verified.
According to police, the crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. as Kelly was driving his Ford Focus on Laurel Run road toward the intersection on Eagle Valley Road in Bald Eagle Township when Kelly reportedly failed to yield to a Chevy Silverado traveling southbound on Eagle Valley. The driver of the Silverado, 87-year-old James Shutt, of Pennsylvania Furnace, reportedly did not have time to react and struck the driver's side of Kelly's vehicle. The momentum of the crash then pushed both vehicles off the northbound shoulder of Eagle Valley Road.
Shutt was also injured and was treated by EMS on the scene, police said.
Kelly's Ford Focus was towed from the scene by Martin Motor Company, while the Silverado was towed away by Eagle Valley Towing.
Fire police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.
