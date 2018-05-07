Police investigating inmate's death

State police at Clearfield are investigating after a Houtzdale state prison inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:56 p.m. Sunday.
Officers and medical staff responded to the scene and immediately started performing CPR on 32-year-old Shane Savage, the Department of Corrections said in a release. Savage was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. by the medic command physician at UPMC Altoona.
Savage was six years into his five-10-year sentence for a robbery conviction in Lackawanna County. He had been at Houtzdale since 2014.
The Clearfield County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine Savage's official cause of death.
