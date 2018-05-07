Houtzdale state prison inmate Shane Savage was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Police investigating inmate's death

By Lauren Muthler

May 07, 2018 02:17 PM

State police at Clearfield are investigating after a Houtzdale state prison inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:56 p.m. Sunday.

Officers and medical staff responded to the scene and immediately started performing CPR on 32-year-old Shane Savage, the Department of Corrections said in a release. Savage was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. by the medic command physician at UPMC Altoona.

Savage was six years into his five-10-year sentence for a robbery conviction in Lackawanna County. He had been at Houtzdale since 2014.

The Clearfield County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine Savage's official cause of death.

