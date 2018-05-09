How you can benefit from this health system's new DNA approach

Geisinger announced earlier this week that it plans to make DNA sequencing part of its routine clinical care.
The health system's MyCode Community Health Initiative, a genomics research program, in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, sequences the DNA of its participants. Of the almost 100,000 participants that have had their DNA sequenced, more than 500 have been provided with medically important clinical results.
So Geisinger is expanding DNA sequencing beyond the research realm and into preventive care for patients.
"Understanding the genome warning signals of every patient will be an essential part of wellness planning and health management. Geisinger patients will be able to work with their family physician to modify their lifestyle and minimize risks that may be revealed. This forecasting will allow us to provide truly anticipatory health care instead of the responsive sick care that has long been the industry default across the nation," Geisinger President and CEO David Feinberg said in a press release.
The two main areas where DNA sequencing can help with prevention or early detection are higher risk of early onset cancer and early onset cardiovascular disease, like heart attack or stroke, said David Ledbetter, Geisinger's executive vice president and chief scientific officer.
Within the next six months, Geisinger plans to launch a 1,000-patient pilot program at one or two of its busier clinics, Ledbetter said.
Even though it's not routinely reimbursed by insurance, Ledbetter said, the health system decided that it should move DNA sequencing into clinical care "as soon as possible."
"We expect there will be a positive health benefit to patients and a positive health economic benefit to our system," he said, adding that improving the health and wellbeing of patients will reduce health care costs.
Ledbetter said it's hard to say when the clinical DNA sequencing effort will spread throughout Geisinger's system, which includes locations across Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.
There's a cost of $500 per person to sequence DNA, he said, which would cost $750 million for all 1.5 million of Geisinger's patients.
Geisinger is willing to commit and invest a "substantial" amount in the program, and also has significant interest and commitment from philanthropic donors, the Geisinger Heath Plan and other external partners, Ledbetter said.
When the program is scaled throughout the system, he said the goal will be to keep the cost of the actual DNA sequencing laboratory component off the patient.
