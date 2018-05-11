The Rockview Driver License Center was closed for about three weeks while it underwent renovations.
The Rockview Driver License Center was closed for about three weeks while it underwent renovations. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file
The Rockview Driver License Center was closed for about three weeks while it underwent renovations. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Local

When will the Rockview Driver License Center reopen?

By Kelsey Thomasson

kthomasson@centredaily.com

May 11, 2018 12:11 PM

The Rockview Driver License Center in Pleasant Gap is set to reopen Monday.

The facility, located at 812 W. College Avenue, was closed for about three weeks while it underwent renovations.

Photo services will be available at 8:30 a.m. Monday and driver licensing services will start up again at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

While the Rockview facility was closed, the Lewistown and Selinsgrove driver license centers operated under extended hours. Those facilities will return to normal operating hours.

  Comments  