5 injured in 5-vehicle crash

Five people were injured in a Sunday crash, according to state police.
One man's injuries were severe enough that he was flown to UPMC Altoona for emergency treatment.
Timothy R. Reitler, 61, of Orbisonia, was driving a Ford Escape eastbound at 3 p.m. on WIlliam Penn Highway. He approached an intersection at Cooked Creek Road in Smithfield Township when his vehicle traveled onto the right shoulder of the road and hit another Ford that was being driven by Ben C. Mackey, 31, of Martinsburg.
A chain reaction ensued with vehicles driven by Aaron B. Hirztel, 30, of Huntingdon, Jean M. Lohr, 78, of Centre Hall and Sheila K. Bumbarger, 77, of Huntingdon, also being hit at the intersection.
Reitler suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to state police at Huntingdon. Hirtzel, his passenger Heather M. Warney, 27, of Saxton, Mackey and Lohr suffered moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to J.C. Blair Hospital. Bumbarger was not injured in the crash.
Comments