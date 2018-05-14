4 years later, this is where the investigation into Jennifer Cahill-Shadle's disappearance stands

Jennifer Cahill-Shadle wore a light-colored top, capri pants, dark shoes and a dark bag over her shoulder.
The temperature had dipped into the low 60s with a drizzle blanketing the parking lot she was walking in. It was sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on May 15, 2014, the last known time she was seen by anyone, according to police.
The disappearance of Cahill-Shadle has left investigators and her family with more questions than answers. She was last seen four years ago near the former Don Patron Mexican Grill in the North Atherton Walmart parking lot. She had no access to a vehicle and no belongings that would indicate she intended to travel.
About two years ago, Cahill-Shadle's mother Johanna Zmuida asked why Ferguson Township police had not called in the FBI.
“We are getting nowhere with the police and would so much like to have (this case) handed to the FBI,” Zmuida told the CDT.
Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright took over the department less than a year ago, after Diane Conrad served in the role for 12 years. The department has taken a new approach under Albright's direction.
"I am making a cold case team and taking two detectives that had back-up positions in the investigation and weren't primary investigators," Albright said. "They will go take a long look back at this case and look at it with fresh eyes and from a fresh perspective."
The detectives might conduct interviews with people who have already been questioned as part of the investigation, which will likely not be turned over to another agency.
The FTPD has met with the attorney general's office and Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna about the case. The FBI is also willing to provide technical assistance in the case, which doesn't fall into their jurisdiction, according to Albright.
"The most important thing, whether it's big or small information, might be if someone comes forward," Albright said. "Any little bit of information helps us build a foundation of facts. Any little bit of information might push us in one direction, and it could be the right direction."
The police department has asked that anyone who might have information contact (800) 479-0050 or email police@twp.ferguson.pa.us.
