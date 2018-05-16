The election results are in for Centre County and Pennsylvania. Here's who won

For the first time in the past four years, Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, will have a different Democratic challenger this fall.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor Susan Boser defeated former federal government employee Wade Jodun, of Patton Township, for the chance to take on the incumbent.
"To the people of the Pennsylvania 15th District, I'm thrilled by your support tonight and I am both humbled and grateful!," Boser said in a statement. "Your hard work to make a change in our district has inspired me. Thank you for choosing me as the 15th District Democratic candidate. I look forward to working with all of you as we strive to create a Pennsylvania that truly offers progress for all!"
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the race for the newly drawn 12th Congressional District between Ferguson Township's Marc Friedenberg and Susquehanna County's Judy Herschel was to close to call, with 94.5 percent of all districts reporting.
The winner of that race will take on Republican incumbent Tom Marino, of Lycoming County, in the fall.
Tuesday marked the first election since the state Supreme Court ruled that the 2011 Pennsylvania congressional map was unconstitutional and redrew the map. The redrawn districts split Centre County in two, placing most of the county in the 15th District, with State College and the southeastern part of the county in the 12th District.
Centre County overwhelmingly selected its local candidates for Congress, with 88 of 91 precincts reporting, 66 percent of Democrats in the county's 15th District voted for Jodun and 83 percent of those in the 12th District voting for Friedenberg. The race for the 12th District was a bit tighter on the Republican side, with Marino coming out on top with 62 percent of the vote. Running uncontested in the 15th District, the incumbent Thompson secured his spot in the general election with 4,071 votes.
All of Tuesday's local state Senate races were unopposed.
The election results officially set up November battles between incumbent Republican Jake Corman and challenger Ezra Nanes for the 34th District; Democrat Mike Hanna Jr., who is aiming to fill the 76th District seat held for 15 terms by his father, Mike Hanna Sr., will face Republican Stephanie Borowicz; Democrat Rich Rogers will take on incumbent Rich Irvin for the 81st District; incumbent Kerry Benninghoff will be up against Democratic challenger Erin McCracken; while Scott Conklin will be unopposed by an official Republican challenger.
For the statewide races, Centre County largely voted in line with the rest of the commonwealth, selecting Donald Trump-backed Lou Barletta to challenge Democrat Bob Casey for U.S. Senate this fall, Scott Wagner to take on Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Jeff Bartos and Democrat John Fetterman for lieutenant governor. Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack became the first holder of the office to lose in a primary election.
The general election will be held Nov. 6.
