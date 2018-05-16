Results are in for the 12th District Democratic primary. How close was the vote?

Marc Friedenberg has declared victory in a tight Democratic primary race to represent Pennsylvania's new 12th Congressional District.

After results were too close to call throughout Wednesday, the Ferguson Township resident made the announcement on his website with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

He has a narrow lead over Judy Herschel, of Susquehanna County. He has tallied 12,738 unofficial votes and Herschel received 12,515.

Friedenberg is set to face Republican incumbent Tom Marino, of Lycoming County, this fall in the general election.

"We did it. Thank you to the voters who believed in me, and took the time out of their busy lives to go cast their vote for me," Friedenberg said in a statement. "It would be the honor of a lifetime to serve you in Washington."

The ballot count was held up throughout Wednesday by one precinct in Wyoming County.

A recount could occur if three voters in a precinct alleged fraud or error was committed in the vote tabulation, said Wanda Murren, Pennsylvania Department of State communications director. Those voters would have to petition their county board of elections for a recount prior to the completion of the computation of all the returns for the county, she said.

Once the computation is complete, the voters seeking a recount would then have to petition the county court of common pleas to file petitions in each precinct in which ballots were cast for that particular race, Murren said.