State police looking for missing Renovo man

State police at Lamar are searching for a missing Renovo man after he did not arrive at his destination on time, according to a state police release.
Walter Toot, 83, of Renovo, left his Clinton County residence May 15 headed for Chesapeake, Va., police said. He did not arrive in Virginia as anticipated.
Toot is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall weighing about 150 pounds. He is partially bald with gray hair and a full beard and was driving a red 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with license number PD9909F.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-726-6000. Police were unable to provide a photograph of Toot.
