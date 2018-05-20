I-80 crash causes injuries, traffic disruption

A crash on Interstate 80 ended after a vehicle rolled over off the roadway and was lodged between two trees, according to Centre County dispatchers.
The crash with one vehicle occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday in Snow Shoe Township near the rest area off of the eastbound lanes. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a statement that it would cause traffic disruption in the area with one lane closed until the scene is cleared.
Snow Shoe Fire Company responded to the scene and called for an ambulance to take a female to a hospital for head injuries. The other person in the vehicle was not injured.
Comments