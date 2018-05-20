Centre County coroner called to the scene of a motorcycle crash

The Centre County coroner has been called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in which a male motorcyclist hit the back of an Amish buggy and died.
The motorcyclist was traveling on Broad St. toward Main St. over a small hill and the crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 102 Broad Street in Rebersburg. An autopsy will be performed this week, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers, and the driver's identity has not been released.
The motorcyclist had no passengers and no one on the Amish buggy was injured, Miles Township Fire Company Chief Eric Miller said. The buggy rolled onto its side during the crash, but the horse was not injured.
Miles Township Fire Company fire police closed the road for the state police reconstruction unit to investigate the crash, and the road was reopened at 8:30 p.m.. Penns Valley EMS and state police also responded. State police at Rockview could not provide comment at the scene.
