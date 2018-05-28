Local pools are now open, and there's a big change for little swimmers

Kids ages 2 and under can now enjoy Park Forest and Welch community pools for free.
In previous years, everyone (even newborns) had to purchase a pool pass or daily admission fee, according to Todd Roth, Centre Region Parks and Recreation aquatics supervisor. The change was made after talking to members and taking a look at admissions practices at other local facilities, Roth said.
For comparison, season passes for kids ages 3-10 are $70, and daily admission for a 3-10 year old resident is $6. The pools opened for the season on Saturday and will be open from 4-7 p.m. for the remainder of the week.
Ashley Eveleth, of College Township, gave the rate change "two thumbs up." She and her family have been going to the pools for about five years and she said it's nice to not have to pay for her son Lincoln, 2.
"I think it's great because last year we were paying a rate for him and he was basically an infant in a carrier ... so we're fully behind the change," Kelsey Knight, of Park Forest, said about the free admission for her son Hugh, 1.
Griselda Lopez, of Ferguson Township, who has a 1-year-old son and a 5-year-old son, said the rate change has encouraged her to come to the pool more often.
Father's Day weekend (June 16-17) and July 4 will feature $1 admissions all day, according to the CRPR website.
At both Park Forest and Welch pools, Roth said staff replaced a lot of outdated equipment, including two diving boards, and purchased new patio furniture.
Pool hours and admission fee information can be found on CRPR's website, www.crpr.org/aquatics.
