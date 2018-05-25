Expect lane closures, travel delays on I-99 starting next week

Motorists should prepare for lane closures and travel delays as roadwork gets underway on Interstate 99 in College and Patton townships.
The project, which starts on Tuesday, aims to extend the life of the roadway and improve ride quality on a 3-mile section between the Atherton Street exit and the bridges spanning the Bellefonte Trail near the Waddle Road interchange, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The bridges will undergo repair work and rehabilitation during this phase of the construction project, which is slated to finish up by July 2.
After the bridge work is completed, nighttime milling and paving will take place from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. on the northbound lanes and from 8 p.m.-6 a.m on the southbound lanes, according to the PennDOT release.
Crews will not work on the Fourth of July or from July 12-15 during the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.
Glenn O. Hawbker, Inc., is the the contractor of the $3.8 million project.
Up-to-date information on the project can be found at at PennDOT's interactive website. Real-time updates on detours and delays can also be found at www.511PA.com, or by following @511PAStateColl on Twitter or by calling 511.
