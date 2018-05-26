22-year-old killed in early-morning crash

A 22-year-old Roaring Spring Man died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Taylor Township, Blair County, state police say.
Dakota Ott was traveling west on state Route 164 at 4:48 a.m. near the intersection with Fredrick Road when police say he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a right curve. His 2009 Suzuki SX4 traveled across the eastbound lane and off the south side of the road, continued traveling west off the road then struck a brick pillar next to a driveway. The vehicle overturned before striking a second brick pillar and utility pole, according to police.
Police say Ott was not wearing a seat belt, and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
State police at Hollidaysburg, along with Martinsburg and Roaring Spring fire companies and Hollidaysburg EMS responded to the scene.
