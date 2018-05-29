Ready for 'Black Friday' at Beaver Stadium? Here's what to know

There may very well be people camped outside of Beaver Stadium Friday night into Saturday morning. But it won't be for football — it will be for deals.
The annual Trash to Treasure sale, a collaboration between Penn State and Centre County United Way, will be held Saturday. Every year, as Penn State students move out of their on-campus housing, they're able to donate unwanted items that end up at the sale.
"It's a win because it keeps things out of the (landfill) and helps our environment that way. It's a win because people can come to our sale and get things that they might not otherwise be able to afford and have some fun. And then it's also a win 'cause at the end of the day (the proceeds go) to Centre County United Way so it's a win, win, win," said Beth Shaha, special events coordinator for Centre County United Way.
Offerings range from clothes and shoes to electronics and small appliances like coffee makers.
Whether you've never ventured to the sale, or it's been a while, here's what you should know before going.
Time: Early bird shopping begins at 7:30 a.m. and goes until 9 a.m. It's a chance to "get in first and get your hands on all the good deals before everyone else," said Megan Evans, communications coordinator for Centre County United Way.
Admission for that is $5, and some people camp out the night before to get a prime-o spot in line.
"Expect crowds," Shaha said. "It's crazy. It's a lot like a Black Friday feel."
She said the first half-hour of the sale is "chaos."
So if that's not your thing, plan to come around 8 or 8:30 a.m. Shaha said it won't be as busy, but the trade off is that there won't be as many options of items.
The sale closes at noon.
The goods: This year, about 34 tons of goods were donated to the sale.
Tote bags, donated by Wegmans, will be available for free to shoppers. Each can be filled up for $20. Items that don't fit in a tote bag are $3, though some items are priced individually.
There's a "best loot" area filled with items that are more valuable, and thus have a higher price tag — which Shaha said could include items like laptops, leather jackets or bicycles.
If you're looking for specific items, you can purchase a map for $1 that shows you where all the departments are.
The impact: The proceeds go to the Centre County United Way and its partner agencies. Any items left over at the end of the sale will be donated to Goodwill.
Last year, the sale raised about $40,000 for the Centre County United Way, Shaha said.
