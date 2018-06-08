Roadwork is everywhere in State College. Can these alternate routes save time?

With construction work on North Atherton Street and now on Interstate 99 in State College, traffic congestion may seem inescapable.

Lane closures, detours and travel delays plague the two roadways, and it'll be awhile until motorists get some relief. The North Atherton Street project will last through 2019 and bridge repair work on I-99 will finish up on July 2. However, nighttime milling and paving will take place soon after.

Several CDT staffers on Friday morning decided to see if alternate routes around the construction zones are any faster. The starting point was the McDonald's off of North Atherton. At 8 a.m., two drivers set off for Pugh Street in downtown State College, and two others headed to the Nittany Mall. Below are results of the unscientific experiment.

North Atherton Street

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Construction: Driver 1 traveled straight down North Atherton into the construction zone and onto Beaver Avenue. It took about 15 minutes to drive 2.5 miles to reach Pugh Street.

Alternate: Driver 2 took Martin Street, turned onto Blue Course Drive, then West College Avenue and West Beaver Avenue. It took about 11 minutes to drive 4.2 miles to reach Pugh Street.

SHARE COPY LINK Centre Daily Times reporters travel on I-99 North and an alternate route through Toftrees to see which route gets to the Nittany mall Abby Drey

Interstate 99

Construction: Driver 1 drove down Waddle Road and merged onto I-99, took the the Shiloh Road exit and turned right onto Benner Pike. It took about 11 minutes to drive 7.3 miles to reach the Nittany Mall.

Alternate: Driver 2 took Waddle Road to Toftrees Avenue, turned onto Fox Hollow Road, then East Park Avenue, hopped back onto I-99 and completed the same route as Driver 1. It took about 20 minutes to drive 8.5 miles to reach the Nittany Mall.

Note: Driver 1 did the "zipper merge," which is when drivers stay in the closing lane until the end and then take turns merging into the other lane. Many drivers might immediately shift lanes when they see a sign signaling a lane closure ahead, but if it reads "Use both lanes to the merge point," you should listen, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press officer Marla Fannin.

Of course, many other things can affect how long it'll take someone to get from point A to point B: day of the week, time of day, construction activity, other drivers, speed, etc.

North Atherton Street project updates

PennDOT on Thursday announced that a long-term traffic pattern will soon go into effect on North Atherton Street as upgrades are made to the drainage system, waterline and sewer line.

From West Aaron Drive to West North Hills Plaza, the right lane heading toward Penn State's campus will be closed starting Monday, according to the press release. However, two lanes will be open for inbound and outbound traffic when crews are not working.

Motorists will be unable to make left turns in the work zone.