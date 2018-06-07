Problems persist for Rock Springs customers. What's wrong now?

A boil water notice has been issued for customers of Rock Springs Water Company.

In several emails to customers on Wednesday, the company said a power outage prevented its system from running. Rock Springs also asked that customers conserve water to help fill the tanks faster and build line pressure. There had reportedly been low to no water pressure for much of the day.

On Thursday, the company's phone message stated that the water had been fully restored, but the Department of Environmental Protection recommends that customers boil their drinking water for at least a minute. It will be in effect until further notice, according to the message late Thursday.

The water company is a publicly traded company with about 600 connections and serves part of western Ferguson Township, as previously reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

This isn't the first time the company has had problems. In December, a boil water notice had been in effect for about a week due to an unexpected chlorine flow issue.

SHARE COPY LINK Polluted stormwater runoff is one of the greatest threats to clean water in the nation, according to the EPA. EPA-New England launched the “Soak up the Rain” outreach program to raise public awareness about these threats, and help communities unde McClatchyCredit: The EPA

Customers had expressed frustrations by the response and a lack of communication from the company.

“There is no website and no way to handle emergencies,” customer Michael Twomley said in December. “All you can do is call and leave a message. Several years ago, because enough of us complained, we asked to be on a list. Once in a great while you’ll get an email, but it’s not inclusive.”

Then there's the issue with the fire hydrants in the Rock Springs service area. Steven Bair, fire director/chief of department for the Centre Region Council of Governments, said in February that because the hydrants don't have much pressure, Alpha Fire Company operates as if they do not exist. Water is instead trucked in by the fire company in the event of a fire emergency.

Rock Springs has not yet responded to requests for comment.