Bear sightings have been reported in Centre County. Here's what to do if you see one

At first glimpse, it looked like a dog, maybe a German Shepherd.
Jacoba Rock only saw a black ear pointing up and decided to go on her front porch to get a closer look at her unexpected guest. Her hand was almost on the doorknob Tuesday morning when what was three feet away on the other side became clear — a 200-pound bear eating out of her bird feeder.
The bear saw Rock, too, got down from the feeder and aimlessly wandered around the porch and yard.
"We got back from Alaska and saw tons of wildlife," Rock said. "It's funny. We wanted to get a little bit of a closer look at a bear there. Then we get back and it's on our porch."
It wasn't the first time something suspicious happened at Rock's home in Lemont. She called State College police recently when she heard what she thought was someone rummaging through an outside area of their house that was undergoing renovations.
"I was home alone, and thought someone was breaking in," Rock said. "In retrospect, nothing was taken. Now I'm convinced it was the bear."
Rock responded to her most recent bear experience by banging pots to scare it away, briefly letting the dog outside about 20 minutes after it left and bringing her bird feeder inside.
David Carlini, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said there have recently been dozens of nuisance calls for bears in and near Centre County, though it's typical during bear mating season.
"Bears are not aggressive, but people have understandable concerns," Carlini said. "Bears are big and strong enough that we have to respect them. Just give them their space and don't try to chase them. Remove attractants like trash and bird feeders and take them inside for a week or two. Bears will realize it's not a free meal, and they'll move on."
Those who come into contact with a bear should move slowly away and keep pets and children away from the area the bear was spotted in for a few days, according to Carlini who said the likelihood of a bear attacking a person is "very low."
"The game commission is here to help if people have problems, but for minor nuisances with bears we don't just trap it and move it," he said. "We could never do that for all of these nuisance calls. We only trap and relocate for serious incidents, but we do give self-help info. There are a lot in Centre County, but very rarely do we have a serious incident."
