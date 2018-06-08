Suicide rate rises 34 percent in Pennsylvania. Here's how you can help other people

Discussions on suicide prevention have been sparked on social media by the recent deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.
Their suicides occurred the same week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that shows an increase in the rate of people taking their lives in the United States.
Pennsylvania has had a 34 percent increase in the suicide rate since 1999, which is slightly above the national average. Those who are most likely to commit suicide are middle-aged white men, according to CDC data.
Other information highlighted in the report includes that 54 percent of those who take their lives were never diagnosed with a known condition, 42 percent had a relationship issue, 28 percent experienced substance abuse and 29 percent experienced a recent crisis.
The CDC said that communities can support people at risk of suicide, teach coping and problem-solving skills, promote safe environments, engage in inclusive activities and expand options for assistance. Individuals can ask people they are worried about questions, reduce access to potential means of suicide, listen to their needs, connect them with resources and follow up with others.
CENTRE COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH GROUPS
▪ Centre Helps 237-5855, 800-494-2500
▪ Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator 933-7101
▪ Centre County Mental Health Intervention 355-6786
The 24/7/365 hotline: 800-494-2500
Office Hours number: 814-237-5855
