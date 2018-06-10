Police searching for teen not seen for 5 days

A 14-year-old teenager has not been seen or heard from in five days, according to police.
Tucker Ruby was last seen by his parents Wednesday and was wearing a white t-shirt with black spots and black shorts. He is 5-feet tall and 115 pounds with dirty blonde hair and a scar on his forehead.
The Altoona Police Department has described his disappearance as a "runaway teen."
Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts should contact Altoona police at 949-2489 or on its Facebook page by private message.
