Police searching for teen not seen for 5 days

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

June 10, 2018 01:45 PM

A 14-year-old teenager has not been seen or heard from in five days, according to police.

Tucker Ruby was last seen by his parents Wednesday and was wearing a white t-shirt with black spots and black shorts. He is 5-feet tall and 115 pounds with dirty blonde hair and a scar on his forehead.

The Altoona Police Department has described his disappearance as a "runaway teen."

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts should contact Altoona police at 949-2489 or on its Facebook page by private message.

