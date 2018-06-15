CRPR cracks down on rules, leaving some fundraisers to change course

Centre Region Parks and Recreation introduced new guidelines this year that have led some large fundraising events, like 5K races and walks, to switch venues.
In an effort to handle the demand within some parks, CRPR has reevaluated the capacities for pavilions, cracked down on its rule prohibiting generators and made it so races can't start after 8 a.m.
"It’s Centre Region Parks and Rec’s duty to manage that space so that everybody can be there at the same time," CRPR Director Pam Salokangas said.
The required early start time is a particularly difficult adjustment for some groups that use CRPR parks for their races. Salokangas said that change was made so the event could be done and cleaned up before the next wave of parkgoers arrive.
And even though the generator rule isn't new, Salokangas said CRPR has had problems with some groups bringing them to the parks to power things like race timing systems.
State High National Honor Society last year hosted its Bunny Hop 5K at Circleville Park, but this year's race in April was held on the high school property because they didn't want to start the race so early, said Lauren Connelly, outgoing president of the chapter.
The generator ban was also a reason for the change of venue because they needed electricity for the timer and music.
"We were allowed to have it there; we just had to conform in ways that were not realistic for us," Connelly said.
Event organizer Cathy Herrera said that the July 28 Flutopia 5K at Tom Tudek Memorial Park might be the last. The race, which raises money for Centre Volunteers in Medicine and Doctors Without Borders, has taken place at the park for the past five years. But the guidelines make it difficult to run the event going forward, Herrera said.
Herrera doesn't know if she'll look for a new location because the setup and trails at Tudek were ideal for the event and she can't imagine holding the race at another venue.
Salokangas said there are some parks that are better suited for those types of events than others. For example, Sidney Friedman Park downtown has electricity to power timers, speakers, etc., whereas Tudek does not.
CRPR also adjusted the capacity for general pavilion rentals, which can fit a maximum 74 people. Another big change is that groups can make reservations for events up to a year in advance, as opposed to the first business day in January. Salokangas also said that fundraising groups must provide proof that they are a 501c (3) nonprofit.
Comments