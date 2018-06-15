Hopes to rezone Harner Farm are still alive. Here's the new proposal

Harner Farm and prospective developer Aspen Whitehall LLC are again requesting to rezone dozens of acres of Ferguson Township farmland.

The initial rezoning plan for much of the property was denied by the Board of Supervisors in the fall, but they will hold a public hearing to consider the new proposal at 7 p.m. Monday at the municipal building, 3147 Research Drive, State College. Harner Farm is located along West College Avenue and is bisected by West Whitehall Road.

In September, Aspen requested that the zoning for the 71.4 of Harner Farm's 102 acres that are for sale be changed from rural agricultural and corridor overlay to a mix of commercial (44.6 acres), single-family residential (22.5 acres) and two-family residential (4.3 acres).

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

After hearing the supervisors' and community members' concerns about the amount of commercial space and resulting impervious surface, Aspen adjusted the proposal.

"(Aspen) has done their due diligence in talking to the neighbors and getting a lot of feedback on what the people on the adjoining property are concerned about and have addressed those issues in the plan that they've put forward," owner Dan Harner said.

The new rezoning request reduces the amount of commercial zoning by quite a bit and eliminates the two-family residential zoning: 27.3 acres along West College Avenue are proposed to be rezoned as general commercial and 44.1 acres would be zoned single-family residential.

Harner said there's a need for more commercial development out on that end of the township, especially with all the residential neighborhoods in the area.

The Harners, who have owned the farm since 1945, decided to downsize to a 34-acre tract of land and will maintain ownership of the farmers market building and family homes on the property.

"We're all getting a little bit older and we all would kinda like to maybe not take on quite so much," Harner said. "I think this is a good way to transition."