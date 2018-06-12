PennDOT announces three more bridge construction projects

Construction season isn't ending any time soon.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that three bridges in the area will undergo repairs in the near future: the state Route 64 bridge that spans Little Fishing Creek near Lamar, the Milesburg Truss bridge on state Route 144 and the Atherton Street bridge that spans Interstate 99.
The Lamar bridge, which is on the county's structurally deficient bridge list, carries more than 4,600 vehicles per day, according to the press release. It was built in 1958 and spans 62 feet. Crews will begin repair work on the bridge starting next week, with temporary traffic signals going up on Monday and activating on Wednesday to control the alternating traffic pattern that will be in effect.
In addition to bridge repairs, crews also will remove the existing bridge deck surface and replace it with a new concrete deck. Snydertown Road will be closed where it intersects with Route 64, so motorists will need to travel from Hublersburg if they need to reach the roadway, PennDOT said. Construction is expected to be completed by early October.
Work on the Milesburg Truss bridge will begin later this summer. Crews will be repairing the protection wall. The Atherton Street/I-99 bridge construction, which will be similar to the repair work on the Lamar bridge, won't commence until spring 2019.
Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion, is the contractor for the $1.9 million rehabilitation project.
These bridge projects are separate from the three Centre County bridges that will be rebuilt this summer as part of PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. Those bridges are the Appalachian Throughway bridge crossing Laurel Run in Port Matilda borough, the Penns Valley Road (state Route 45) bridge that passes over Pine Creek in Woodward and the South Eagle Valley Road bridge crossing Dewitt Run in Unionville borough.
Comments