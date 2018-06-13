I-99 closed for several miles due to crash, 1 person unconscious

Interstate 99 was closed for more than three hours due to a vehicle crash with reported entrapment.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday near Tyrone in Blair County. Two drivers were entrapped in their vehicles after a head-on crash and one was unconscious, according to first responders on the scene. They were each taken to a trauma center, according to WJAC-TV.
All northbound lanes were closed from the I-99 Tyrone exit to the Bald Eagle exit on the highway, according to PennDOT. Motorists should avoid the area. Debris from the crash was cleared by about 10:30 a.m., and the road was reopend.
Port Matilda Fire Company and several Blair County fire companies have responded to the scene.
