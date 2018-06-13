You can help Thon, even though it's June

The Pittsburgh Pirates are hosting a Penn State night to benefit Thon on Saturday.
A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold to the 4:05 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park will be donated to Penn State's IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.
Thon's sole beneficiary is Four Diamonds, a fund within Penn State that supports children with cancer and their families. Thon's 2018 total was more than $10 million — bringing the total amount its raised for the Four Diamonds to almost $160 million.
The money goes toward patient care and family support, research, investment in research endowments and administrative costs at Four Diamonds, which joined with Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in 1977.
The Philadelphia Phillies will host their own Penn State Thon Night on July 23 when the team plays the Los Angeles Dodgers. The State College Spikes will have Thon Night on Aug. 30.
