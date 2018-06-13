Man dies in hospital after I-99 head-on crash

A man died Wednesday in UPMC Altoona, succumbing to his injuries from a morning crash on Interstate 99.
The three-vehicle crash occurred at about 7 a.m. near Tyrone, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
Mark A. Lee, 56, of Altoona, was driving a GMC Sonoma when a Jeep driven by Charles E. Mills, 52, of Tyrone, traveled southbound and across the median into the northbound lane. Danny R. Schultz, 45, of Tyrone, was driving a Dodge Nitro, and his vehicle was hit by debris in the crash.
Lee was pronounced dead at UPMC-Altoona where Mills was also taken for serious injuries. Schultz was not injured.
Interstate 99's northbound lanes, from the Tyrone to the Bald Eagle exits, were closed for more than three hours due to the crash. Debris from the crash was cleared by about 10:30 a.m., and the road was reopened.
State police, PennDOT, Port Matilda Fire Company and several Blair County fire companies responded to the scene.
