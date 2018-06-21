Four Centre County school districts raised taxes. How much are yours going up?

Four of Centre County's five public school districts have raised taxes for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Here's how much more you can expect to pay per year:
Bald Eagle Area School District
Property owners in Bald Eagle Area School District will see an increase in their real estate taxes this year of 2.66 percent or 1.5 mills (bringing the district's total millage to 57.98). Millage rate is the amount per $1,000 of property value that is used to calculate local property taxes.
The assessed value of the average home in the district is $31,602 — the annual increase in property tax without the homestead exclusion will be about $105, but with the homestead exclusion, the annual increase will be about $26.
The total budget is $33.85 million.
Bellefonte Area School District
Bellefonte's average taxpayer can expect to pay about $25 more in real estate taxes a year after Bellefonte Area School District included a 1 percent tax increase in its 2018-19 budget, approved June 12, according to Ken Bean, the district's director of fiscal affairs.
That brings BASD's total millage rate up to 49.4484.
Total expenditures in the budget are $51.4 million.
Penns Valley Area School District
Penns Valley Area School District approved its final budget Wednesday with the first tax increase in three years.
Lynn Naugle, district business manager, said the budget included a 3 percent tax increase, or 1.4 mills (so the new total millage will be 48.0986). That means the average property owner in the district will pay about $62 more a year.
The total budget is $28.2 million.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is the only public school district in the county that isn't planning a tax increase in its 2018-19 budget.
The budget totals about $31.5 million, and is slated for approval by the school board at its meeting Tuesday.
State College Area School District
On June 11, the State College Area School District 2018-19 budget was approved, including a 2.4 percent tax increase that is aimed at helping to cover the costs of the extended elementary school day.
That would bring the millage rate to 45.206.
The average district taxpayer with property at an assessed value of $72,546 will see a yearly increase of $77 in real estate tax, according to SCASD.
The budget totals $158.87 million in expenditures.
Comments