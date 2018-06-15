5 injured, 1 entrapped in 2-vehicle crash

Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash. They were all taken by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The crash occurred at about 8:45 a.m. in front of Madisonburg's post office, near the intersection of Brush Valley Road and Madisonburg Pike.
Miles Township Fire Company Chief Eric Miller said he believed one vehicle turned onto Brush Valley Road and that its driver did not see oncoming traffic. First responders extricated one person from a vehicle in about 10 minutes.
"Daytime responses are usually a little bit slower, but today was great," Miller said. "We had a great turnout from our company and (Millheim) and their fire police."
The road, which Miller said is not known for car crashes, was closed for about an hour to clear debris.
First responders included state police and personnel from Miles Township and Millheim fire companies.
State police at Rockview will release more details on the crash at a later time, according to a state trooper at the scene.
