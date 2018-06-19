Harner Farm has been rezoned for development

At its meeting Monday night, the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors voted to rezone Harner Farm.
Harner Farm is located along West College Avenue and is bisected by West Whitehall Road. The rezoning request, which the supervisors approved unanimously, includes turning rural agricultural zoning into 27.3 acres of general commercial along West College Avenue and 44.1 acres of single-family residential.
The Harners, who have owned the farm since 1945, decided to downsize their operation to 34 acres of land and will keep their market and homes on the property.
"We're all getting a little bit older and we all would kinda like to maybe not take on quite so much," owner Dan Harner told the CDT last week. "I think this is a good way to transition."
This is the second attempt by prospective developer Aspen Whitehall LLC to rezone the land. In September, the supervisors voted down a rezoning request that asked for the zoning to be changed to a mix of 44.6 acres of commercial, 22.5 acres of single-family residential and 4.3 acres of two-family residential.
Ferguson Township Manager David Pribulka said he thinks there are two reasons why the rezoning request was successful this time around: a reduction in general commercial zoning and the actions of Aspen Whitehall.
Aspen engaged the community, heard neighbors; concerns and worked that feedback into its proposal, he said.
The prospective developer will still need to submit a land development plan to the township. Pribulka said he doesn't know of a definitive timeline for when that will happen.
