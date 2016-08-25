Fire company loses hundreds of tickets before fundraiser

If you were hoping to win a prize at the Mega Outdoorsmen’s Bash, you may be out of luck.
Mason Law Office issued a press release Thursday for Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company to explain that tickets for the event’s prize drawings had been lost. The event at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1104 Deer Creek Road in Morrisdale is expected to attract 3,000 to 4,000 people.
The release said the losses were “both unexpected and beyond the control of the fire company or event organizers.”
MTVFC treasurer Jeff Kyler, when asked to specify how the tickets were lost, said he could not go into detail for legal reasons. He also said that anyone affected with tickets numbered from 1233 to 1452 and from 3202 to 3212 could be refunded or be given a new ticket if they showed their ticket to the fire company.
“I’ve had one person stop in already and just gave him a new ticket,” Kyler said. “I’m sure we’ll have some upset people, but we’re doing the best we can to try to make everything right. It really was beyond our control. There’s no way we could have prevented it.”
The fire company will give away 55 guns, about 20 cash prizes and a Polaris RZR 900.
The event will take place as planned with tickets drawn for prizes every five minutes.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
