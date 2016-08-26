Local

August 26, 2016 2:19 PM

Man dies in ATV crash, Rockview police say

From CDT staff reports

One man is dead and another injured after an ATV crash in Snow Shoe Township.

Neither man was wearing a helmet, according to state police at Rockview.

John Sheldon, 26, of Perry Hall died from fatal injuries. His passenger was Robert Heaps, 24, of Abington. Heaps also suffered injuries, though police did not specify severity. The crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the ATV was traveling south on Hall Road when it traveled off the right hand side of the road, hit an embankment and struck foliage and saplings. The ATV then hit a tree and eventually came to a stop on the road.

Sheldon and Hall were thrown off the ATV during the crash.

Police are investigating why control of the ATV was lost.

