August 26, 2016 3:25 PM

3-year-old found in Amber Alert case, police confirm

From CDT staff reports

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for an allegedly abducted 3-year-old girl, who was reportedly found more than 14 hours later in New York.

Ava Byrne was wearing only a diaper when she was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Friday in Luzerne County. The alert was issued late Friday morning.

She was allegedly abducted by Robert Byrne, 24, who drove a 2004 Silver Hyundai Elantra with PA registration HKB-4681 from the scene. The car was reportedly seen Friday afternoon in Manhattan. Byrne was then arrested in New York.

Charges are pending against a man by the name of Robert Andrew Byrne, 24, of Nescopeck in Luzerne County. The pending charges are terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Police considered Ava to be in imminent danger.

