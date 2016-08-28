Golf-Fest helps fund the future of ClearWater Conservancy

A storm swept through Happy Valley in the early evening Sunday, but a little rain and drizzle did nothing to dampen the spirits of ClearWater Conservancy or its supporters at the Mountain View Country Club.
Monday marks the 13th annual Otto’s Golf-Fest in support of the conservancy, but Sunday marked the first time golfers and conservancy members alike had to the chance to mingle, play some games and generally celebrate the work of ClearWater.
“It’s a way to begin connecting members,” ClearWater Executive Director Deb Nardone said. “We heard they wanted to gather with like-minded people in the community, so it’s a way to bring them together.”
ClearWater has helped protect more than 8,000 acres of land throughout central Pennsylvania over 36 years, Nardone said. And those numbers are expected to grow thanks to a number of projects in 2017 that the golf fest will help fund.
The fest helped raise about $98,000 last year, according to the golf fest website, and ClearWater board President Andy Warner said they expect to top $100,000 this year.
The funding is extremely important for those who work in the conservation community, Warner said, as the conservancy promotes efforts to protect the land and water of central Pennsylvania and connecting area children with nature.
We have a couple of projects we’ll be able to talk more on in the near future, but they’re efforts to protect local water supplies for the communities and businesses around the region.
ClearWater Conservancy board President Andy Warner
“We have a couple of projects we’ll be able to talk more on in the near future,” he said, “but they’re efforts to protect local water supplies for the communities and businesses around the region.”
The work of ClearWater is often not immediately visible, but the organization is in constant action. Most recently, Nardone said, the conservancy was able to protect about 300 acres along the Standing Stone Creek in Huntingdon County.
There are a number of places where the conservancy touches down in the region, Warner said. These areas include the trail system in Musser Gap — connecting the heart of State College straight into Rothrock State Forest — and Millbrook Marsh, where ClearWater partners with Penn State and Centre Region Parks and Recreation to protect the marshland and provide a place for schoolchildren to learn about nature and “get their hands dirty.”
Nardone especially wanted to thank the volunteers who make up the backbone of the conservancy and its actions throughout the region.
“The volunteers are really what makes ClearWater hum,” she said. “Its their way of giving back to the conservancy.”
About 250 golfers are expected to participate in the fest Monday, Nardone said, with about 150 signed up for Sunday’s event. Conservancy members and supporters were welcomed to take part in fundraising games, including raffles, a putting contest and a golf ball drop.
More than 200 golf balls were dropped from the bucket of Alpha Fire Company’s aerial truck, with the ball landing closest to the mark winning a prize.
Otto’s Pub and Brewery owner Roger Garthwaite, who has sponsored the golf fest since its inception, is a longtime member of the conservancy and a former board member. He said as water is an important part of his business, the pub has a vested interest in wanting ClearWater to meet all of its goals.
Warner had joked earlier in the evening that he’d never had a good glass of beer made from bad water.
“One of the problems ClearWater has is you don’t see what they do,” Garthwaite said. “So much of it is up in the woods and deals with preservation.”
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
