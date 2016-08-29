Tractor-trailer loses at least 16,000 pounds of load in Spring Township

A tractor-trailer with a load of large plastic road mats did not get to its intended destination.
Police say the tractor-trailer traveled eastbound at 8:07 p.m. Friday near the Interstate 80 and Jacksonville Road intersection when eight to nine mats slid off the trailer. Each mat was 10 feet by 4 feet and about a foot tall. They weighed about 2,000 pounds each.
Debris was spread across both lanes of traffic, causing a shutdown.
State police at Rockview cited the driver, Stephen Ralston, of Osceola Mills, for having an unsecured load.
No one was injured.
