Biosolids legislation hearing held near Milesburg

A public hearing for proposed legislation regulating the application of biosolids in Pennsylvania received more comments against the treated municipal sewage than in support of it.
The hearing, held Monday at the Quality Inn outside Milesburg, was hosted by state House Democratic Minority Whip Mike Hanna, of Lock Haven, who also authored the legislation. Several representatives from across the state, including Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, and Rep. Rich Irvin, R-Spruce Creek Township, joined House Democratic Policy Committee Chairman Mike Sturla, of Lancaster County, to hear testimony.
The legislation, House Bill 738, was introduced by Hanna and his co-sponsors on March 6, 2015. According to a memo from Hanna to his co-sponsors, sewage sludge has been used to facilitate the revegetation of land left barren after mining activities.
While the application of sludge adds organic matter to spur the growth of vegetation, the memo said, in certain instances, it may also introduce toxins into the soil.
In its current form, the bill would add new regulations to the Department of Environmental Protection, such as conducting a public hearing at least 180 days prior to the application of sludge and requiring a notification of the hearing at least 30 days prior, Hanna told a standing-room-only audience. An additional amendment to the bill would also prohibit the application of sludge in a source water protection area.
Nine individuals testified during the hearing, in person, in writing, over the phone and via internet. Of the individuals who spoke, only one supported the application of biosolids.
Penn State agriculture and biological engineering professor Herschel Elliott spoke in favor of the application, saying the academic perspective tends to be different than the perspective of the general public.
“I think we’re in universal agreement that public policies must be based on sound, scientifically defensible arguments,” Elliott said. “We can’t use policies based on anecdotal evidence.”
Pennsylvania has more wastewater treatment plants than any other state except Texas, he said. The process of treating wastewater creates two byproducts — clean water, which is often discharged into a stream or river, and sewage sludge, which are the solids removed in the process.
The sludge undergoes further treatment to meet the requirements for the disposal option that facility has taken, he said. If land application is the ultimate disposition, the material is referred to as “biosolids” if it meets regulations.
In the state and nationwide, he said, about 38 percent of biosolids are managed by land application, 47 percent goes to landfill and 15 percent is incinerated, according to a 2005 survey. Disposing of waste in landfills is fairly cheap, he said, but creates methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
Elliott proposed several principles to serve as an assessment template for evaluating recycling biosolids via land application, including requiring cost-benefit analysis, regulating based on risk assessment efforts, continuing to study emerging issues and filtering the opinions voiced on the issue to those with education and experience.
Testifying via Skype, Richard Honour, executive director for The Precautionary Group, directly challenged Elliott’s testimony.
The Precautionary Group is “a Washington State Company dedicated to evaluating, resolving and reporting environmental and conservation issues that impact the soils, waters and biota of forest watersheds and agricultural lands,” according to its website.
“There is so much information out there,” Honour said, “so much data, that is available that most of what (Elliott) and others use as information to support land disposal of toxic sewage sludge can easily be refuted.”
The toxins involved in sewage sludge are very serious toxic compounds, he said, adding that adequate research has not been done while many methods are still in the process of being developed.
The underlying factor is that the contents of sludge remains mostly unknown, he said. One of the critical factors is the synergistic toxicity occurring in the sludge.
“When you combine various toxic chemicals together, you have new compounds that have not been seen previously by anyone,” he said. “There’s no way to detect or evaluate this toxicity.”
Honour also said there’s no possibility that any fraction of sewage treatment plant materials could ever pass a valid and safe toxicology test by the Food and Drug Administration, he said, adding in his own experiences with biosolids application in Washington, seeing the chemical compounds found in samples and the death of woodland animals in application areas.
Local residents spoke in opposition to biosolids, too. Benner Township resident Melinda Conrad cited her children as the reason she became an activist on biosolids application.
“By no means do I claim to be an expert on this issue,” Conrad said, “but each and every time I look at my children, I’m motivated to keep researching the topic and what I have learned is not comforting to me.”
Conrad said she was furious to find out “biosolids is a public relations word to replace sewage sludge,” and was heartbroken when the death of a child in central Pennsylvania was attributed to biosolids.
In 1994, an 11-year-old boy from Osceola Mills, Tony Behun, fell ill suddenly and died after riding his dirt bike across hills treated with biosolids. Critics of biosolids suspected the material caused his death, though no definitive link was established, the CDT reported in March 2014.
Conrad said she grew up next to farms and had no problem buying a home surrounded by farmlands. However, she said, she never would have imagined biosolids was used in agriculture.
“Knowing what biosolids are, and that they are actively applied in the community, I would not have purchased the home that I now own.”
Additional testimony was heard by molecular biologist Lidia Epp, founder of Citizens for Sludge-Free Land Caroline Snyder and Burnside Township resident Rachel Guenot. Written testimony was submitted by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Steve Wing, UNC at Chapel Hill research associate Amy Lowman and retired soil scientist Douglas Mason.
“This was a great forum for constituents and experts to come together in one location to discuss the harmful effects of biosolids,” Hanna said in a post-hearing news release. “This issue has personally affected two locations throughout my district ... and so it is extremely important to me that we take these concerns seriously and work together to develop a solution.”
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
