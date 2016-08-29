Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-99, dumping PVC pipes

About 60 PVC pipes spilled onto the highway at 5:37 a.m. Monday when a tractor-trailer overturned, according to state police at Rockview.
The tractor-trailer was driven by Ronald Yoder, 62, of New Holland. He traveled southbound when it began to skid and overturned onto the driver’s side. The rollover caused the PVC pipes to come loose and roll across the 40-foot median and onto Interstate 99’s northbound lanes. The crash occurred in Patton Township near mile marker 68.
A pipe hit a vehicle driven by John Dickson, 45, of Tyrone. The pipe blew all four tires on the vehicle, which also sustained “major” front end damage.
The tractor-trailer traveled for 40 more feet after it overturned.
Yoder has suspected minor injuries, and Dickson had no injuries, according to police.
Comments