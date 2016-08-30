Man falls asleep at wheel, flown to UPMC Altoona after crash

A 39-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into another vehicle.
The man, who was unnamed by state police at Rockview, traveled eastbound on Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Police say at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday he fell asleep and crashed into an illegally parked tractor trailer along the shoulder of the road. The tractor trailer was operated by Jacob Matthew, 22, of Oil City.
The moving vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Camry, hit the rear of the tractor trailer. The Toyota Camry then traveled across both lanes of the road and stopped in a ditch.
Police suspect the man driving the Toyota Camry was under the influence of drugs, which were found in the vehicle.
Police say the Toyota Camry sustained “heavy damage,” and the tractor trailer had moderate damage.
