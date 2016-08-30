Dog’s handler charged with cruelty to animals

The handler of a state Department of Corrections drug dog that died in July has been charged with cruelty to animals.
Chad Holland, of Lock Haven, was charged Tuesday after a criminal investigation found Totti, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, was deprived “of necessary sustenance, drink ... and access to cool and proper shelter,” according to state police at Rockview.
The dog died after being left in a car on a hot day for several hours, prompting a Department of Corrections investigation, a protest at the courthouse and an online petition demanding someone be fired for the death.
