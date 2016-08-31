Wrong-way driver reported on I-80

A driver was reported traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 in Clinton County.
State police at Lamar said a 35-year-old Linden woman, who was not identified, was driving a silver Volvo S40 west in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between exits 178 and 173 on Monday afternoon.
Police said the driver was found to be under the influence. She was taken to the Lock Haven Hospital emergency room and gave a blood sample.
“DUI and summary traffic violations are pending blood results,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information about the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction at 3:50 p.m. Monday is asked to contact police at 570-726-6000.
