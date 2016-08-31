Man seriously injured in I-80 crash

A Lock Haven man suffered serious injuries in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Clinton County.
According to state police at Lamar, Matthew Shoemaker, 38, was traveling on a Honda Shadow motorcycle in a construction zone near mile marker 181 on I-80 west at 5 p.m. Shoemaker was passing a Jeep Wrangler driven by Amy Wagner, 37, of Lewisburg, and struck the back of a stationary dump truck that was providing traffic control. The motorcycle then slid into the path of the Jeep.
Shoemaker was taken from the scene by helicopter. Goodwill Hose and Salona Fire Department also assisted.
